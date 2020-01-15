Ash-covered pineapples a woe for Filipino farmer 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:49s - Published Ash-covered pineapples a woe for Filipino farmer Farmer Jack Imperial woke to a picture of devastation after ash spewed from a volcano in the Philippines - his verdant green pineapple field had been transformed to a dirty dark grey. Lauren Antony reports. 0

