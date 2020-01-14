Kerala Christian body alleges love jihad cases ignored by police | OneIndia News
Kerala Christian body alleges cops ignore love jihad cases, PM Modi meets Iranian foreign minister amid Iran-US tensions, Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Nirbhaya case convicts unlikely to hang on January 22nd, Bhim Army chief gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, JNU masked attacker says she was wrongly identified, Anti-Modi Graffiti row erupts in Bengaluru college and more news
SC dismisses curative plea of Nirbhaya convicts, Court lashes Delhi police for arresting Bhim Army chief over CAA protest, Delhi Police to send notices to 34 people in JNU violence case, NHRC records..