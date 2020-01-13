Global  

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate.

It was the last before the Iowa caucuses.

Sen.

Bernie Sanders and Sen.

Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other.

According to Business Insider, Biden came out of the debates smelling like roses.

Sanders and Warren are currently feuding and splitting the vote.

If the Iowa caucuses resemble the Iowa debate, they will have a rough time.

A prolonged fight will hand Biden the win.
