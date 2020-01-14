Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:45s - Published < > Embed
House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers

House Speaker Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers

Nearly a month after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will officially release the articles of impeachment to the Senate today.

CBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers at Press Conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsThe WrapFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to Senate

House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles to SenateWASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to vote Wednesday to send the articles of impeachment...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsReutersAl Jazeera



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced [Video]Prosecutors for Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial announced

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for his Senate trial. Intelligence committee chairman Adam..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi [Video]'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said &apos;time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence&apos;. She also announced the team of seven..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.