Students Returning to School as FAA Investigates Delta Flight That Dropped Fuel on Way to LAX

Students Returning to School as FAA Investigates Delta Flight That Dropped Fuel on Way to LAX

Students Returning to School as FAA Investigates Delta Flight That Dropped Fuel on Way to LAX

Federal officials are investigating after a Delta Air Lines plane returning to Los Angeles International Airport dumped jet fuel on nearby schools, dousing dozens of people.
At least 20 children injured after Delta aircraft dumps jet fuel over school

A Delta Airlines flight released fuel over a school in Los Angeles after the aircraft experienced issues with its engine.

Delta aircraft dumps fuel on school before landing at LAX

LOS ANGELES — Delta Airlines Flight 89 was enroute to Shanghai from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday when the plane experienced an engine issue shortly after takeoff. The plane then..

