Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement

A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Judge agrees to block Trump order on refugee resettlement

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsAl JazeeraDaily CallerNPR


Judge Halts Trump Policy That Allows States to Bar Refugees

President Trump’s order allowing state and local officials to veto refugee resettlement in their...
NYTimes.com - Published


