Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:33s - Published Federal Judge In Md. Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local government officials to reject refugees from resettling in their jurisdictions. Katie Johnston reports.

Tweets about this kerkouma1 RT @CAIRNational: Congrats to @RefugeeAssist @HIASRefugees @CWS_global @LIRSorg: Following their lawsuit, a federal district court judge bl… 1 minute ago 🐬☕️CaffeineFreak🥀 RT @nbc6: Federal judge agrees to block Trump administration from enforcing a presidential order allowing state and local government offici… 5 minutes ago Stephanie Miller RT @ABC: Federal judge agrees to block Trump administration from enforcing a presidential executive order allowing state and local governme… 6 minutes ago Lisa Gallinger RT @ThisWeekABC: A federal judge agrees to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order allowing state and local govern… 8 minutes ago ✝️💖🙏Deemarie🙏💖✝️ Mr. Hutchinson you just list your seat! Federal Judge Agrees To Block Trump Order On Refugee Resettlement… https://t.co/0OlY70OX1n 30 minutes ago Shannon ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Ketchersid RT @royzbass: @Patriqtscott @McguireScotty And just like that, a federal judge blocks states from refusing refugees that hate America! Im… 36 minutes ago NBC 6 South Florida Federal judge agrees to block Trump administration from enforcing a presidential order allowing state and local gov… https://t.co/ALcQIDdWUv 1 hour ago BetsyC35 RT @ABCWorldNews: Federal judge agrees to block Trump administration from enforcing a presidential executive order allowing state and local… 1 hour ago