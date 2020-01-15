Global  

'An impeachment that will last forever': Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said &apos;time has been our friend in all of this because it has yielded incriminating evidence&apos;.

She also announced the team of seven Democratic lawmakers and U.S. House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff as lead manager who will prosecute the impeachment case against President Donald Trump in the Senate.
