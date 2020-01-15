Global  

Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music

Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music

Spotify Will Create A Playlist of Your Pet's Favorite Music

Does your dog like salsa and your cat like reggae?

Spotify is creating playlists based on your pet’s personality.

Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.
Spotify will now make a playlist for your cat

Spotify will now make a playlist for your catImage: Spotify Spotify is launching a silly new playlist generator today that promises to create a...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •The Wrap


Spotify Wants to Create Harmony For Music and Animal Fans With Pet Playlists

Spotify has come up with a puurfect playlist to share with your favorite animals.  From today, the...
Billboard.com - Published


dailyblastlive

Daily Blast LIVE Yes, Spotify will create a personalized playlist for your pet Ever wonder what your pet's soundtrack would be? Wel… https://t.co/pFiqbe9cu3 22 minutes ago

wnhfz

hafiz Spotify now allow you to create a playlist that both you and your pet will enjoy ! https://t.co/aiTF4srWpn https://t.co/EQqVKRZjUs 28 minutes ago

zariouh6

HOW ToX "Play Mr. Muffles"; Spotify will now create a 'pet playlist' for you https://t.co/IUwpprfJzY https://t.co/dsdzn0oUmA 2 hours ago

SOCIALCURRENCIE

Ian B RT @FOXLA: Spotify will create the ‘pawfect’ playlist for you to enjoy with your pet https://t.co/WpEE3RFrBp 2 hours ago

FOXLA

FOX 11 Los Angeles Spotify will create the ‘pawfect’ playlist for you to enjoy with your pet https://t.co/WpEE3RFrBp 2 hours ago

hellotech_

hellotechnology “Play Mr. Muffles”; Spotify will now create a ‘pet playlist’ for you https://t.co/bhFPzokxVB https://t.co/XPhcG3h5oU 3 hours ago

JenHoward

Jennifer Howard Yes, @Spotify WILL create a playlist for your fluffy friend. Fun story, @kemettler. (And if Tank likes Prince, he m… https://t.co/pGMY67tCTE 3 hours ago

ajfeuerman

AJ Feuerman Spotify is launching a new playlist generator today that promises to create a playlist that both you and your pet w… https://t.co/2atTxzDygm 3 hours ago

