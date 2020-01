10 Southern Nevada organizations receive $200K each thanks to late businessman Charles Tarr 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published 10 Southern Nevada organizations receive $200K each thanks to late businessman Charles Tarr Ten Southern Nevada nonprofits are recipients of more than $5 million thanks late Las Vegas businessman and veteran Charles Tarr. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Southern Nevada organizations receive $200K each thanks to late businessman Charles Tarr THAT TITLE.AS 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER -LEAH PEZZETTI SHOWS YOU ON THISWEEK'S VETERANS VOICE --DESPITE PASSING AWAY HIS LEGACYIS LIVING ON - THROUGH HISGENEROUS DONATIONLEAH LOOKLIVE HE PASSED AWAYIN 1999 BUT THIS WEEK - HISLEGACY CAME FULL CIRCLE AND HISDYING WISH CAME TRUE.A WAR HERO TURNEDPHILANTHROPIST - DECADES AFTERHIS PASSING.PKG A ROOM FULL OF PEOPLE ALLTHERE FOR ONE VERY SPECIAL MAN.SOMEBODY YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNTON.HE WAS ALWAYS THERE TOPARTICIPATE AND SUPPORT THECOMMUNITY AND CIVIL AIR PATROLOPERATIONS CHARLES TARR WAS AHIGHLY DECORATED AIR FORCEPILOT IN WORLD WAR TWO.CHARLIE WAS ONE OF MY HEROES.HE FLEW 42 MISSIONS AS ABOMBARDIER ON A FLYING FORTRESSIN 1943 AND 44 HE DEFIED THEODDS - SURVIVING THOSE MISSIONS- THEN MADEGIVING HIS NEXTMISSION..HE TOUCHED SO MANY LIVES ANDWAS SO SOGENEROUS WITH HIS TIME AND HISMONEY WHEN HE PASSED AWAY IN1999 - HE DECIDED TO LEAVE AMAJORITY OF HIS MULTI-MILLIONDOLLAR ESTATE TO 17 CHARITIESAND NONPROFITS - BOTH LOCAL ANDNATIONAL.CATHOLIC CHURCH, JEWISHTEMPLES, JEWISH FACILITIES,PEOPLE IN NEED, ALL, IT GOES ONAND ON AND CHARLIE IN MY BOOKIS HERO AND REMAINED EVEN TILLHIS DEATHTHE PAST TWO DECADES FOLLOWINGHIS DEATH - SOME OF IT HAS BEENDISTRIBUTED - BUT THIS WEEK -THE FINAL PORTION WAS GIVENOUT.TWENTY YEARS I'VE BEEN HELPINGIN HIS WISH TO BUILD UP HISBEQUEST AND NOW IT'S COMING TOAN END SO IT'S A HAPPY AND SADPERIOD FOR ME HIS FUND HAS NOWGROWN TO MORE THAN FIVE MILLIONDOLLARS - WHICH MEANS THEGROUPS WILL GET HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS EACH.WHAT MORE CAN YOU SAY ABOUT ATRULY GREAT AMERICAN.HE WAS A GREAT AMERICAN AND HEWAS PROUD TO BE A JEW A LIFETHAT ENDED 20 YEARS AGO - BUT ALEGACY THAT WILL LIVE ONFOREVER.LEAH PEZZETTI 13 ACTION NEWS.VETERAN'S VOICE IS SPONSORED BYLEXUS OF LAS VEGAS AND LEXUS OFHENDERSON.IF YOU HAVE A VETERAN WHOSHOULD BE FEATURED ON OURWEEKLY SERIES ABOUT OUR HEROES- EMAIL VETERANS VOICE AT KTNVDOT COM.TIME NOW IS X:XX --- A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Generous donations to local nonprofits Ten Southern Nevada nonprofits are recipients of more than $5 million thanks late Las Vegas businessman Charles Tarr. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:10Published 1 day ago