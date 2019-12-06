Global  

Why Indian Small Business Owners Are Protesting Amazon's $1 Billion Investment

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Why Indian Small Business Owners Are Protesting Amazon's $1 Billion InvestmentAmazon's deep discount policy threatens Indian small business owners.
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Under fire in India, Amazon offers small business owners $1 billion olive branch

Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos said his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses...
Reuters - Published

Amazon in India: Jeff Bezos announces $1bn Indian investment

The billionaire's visit to India is expected to be marred by protests by small business owners.
BBC News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India [Video]Amazon pledges $1 billion investment in India

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday (January 15) his company will invest $1 billion to bring small businesses online in India, reaching out to some of his fiercest critics in a goodwill visit that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Local woman credits success of her small business with Amazon partnership [Video]Local woman credits success of her small business with Amazon partnership

Over half of everything sold by Amazon comes from small businesses. The online retailer works with 7,600 small business owners or individuals in Wisconsin and the company hopes to partner with more...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published

