Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame The former NFL commissioner and 12 others were announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s centennial 2020 class on Wednesday.

Former wide receiver Harold Carmichael, left tackle Jim Covert and offensive tackle Winston Hill also highlighted the class.

NFL Films' Steve Sabol will join his father, Ed Sabol, as a member of the Hall of Fame.

Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher will also join the Class of 2020.

Five more former players will be selected from a list of 15 finalists that includes Troy Polamalu, Reggie Wayne, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Edgerrin James and John Lynch.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in Canton, Ohio, this August.