Lunch program donation from two Orland men

- a financial donation made by two men -- aims to relievestudent lunch debt for one northern california school district.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in orland with the details... imagine not being able to eat food like apples, bananas or pb&j - just because you didn't have enough money for school.

Student nutrition manager sepon (iste-paw-nyawn) istepanyan runs the program - free meals are provided to students who are in kindergarten to eighth grade.

The high school does*no* qualify for free meals - leaving a 16-hundred dollar debt behind.

Here comes joser rosales and aldrick rosas who both donated that amount for the school.

The donation will reduce any outstanding meal debt.

"it's been very helpful and actually taken a lot of weight off of student's shoulders.

I know multiple people who have high debts but their parents just don't have the money to pay for it and there's no way from them to get access to that money" aldrick rosas is a football player for the new york giants and an orland alumni.

Joser runs his own business in orland called "explozo custom tattoos."

Coming up in the next half hour we'll look closer into the lunch program and explain why students depend on it.

Live in orland jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

Orland unified school district has nearly 23- hundred students in all their schools.

### a