Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Prehistoric pines survive Australia bushfires

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Prehistoric pines survive Australia bushfires

Prehistoric pines survive Australia bushfires

Australia's Wollemi Pines survived the dinosaurs, and now firefighters have nursed them through the country's worst bushfires in generations to live another day.

Emer McCarthy reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Prehistoric pines survive Australia bushfires

When seen from above - amongst acres of charred, native forest - there's a thin trail of green.

Australia's prehistoric Wollemi Pines, live to see another day - saved from the grips of the country's devastating bushfires.

The pines outlived the dinosaurs but faced one of their greatest threats this season, as 27 million acres of land were razed across the country.

As fire approached, firefighters were winched in by helicopter to activate irrigation systems, while other aircraft dropped water and retardant along the flames' edge to minimize their impact.

And what a narrow escape it was.

The giant trees were thought to be extinct until 1994, when authorities found 200 of them in a national park near the Blue Mountains north-west of Sydney.

Their location had previously been kept secret to protect them from contamination.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires [Video]Firefighters Attempt to Save Prehistoric Trees From Australia’s Wildfires

There are prehistoric trees in Australia that are under threat from the devastating wildfires, as rescuers try to protect them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue [Video]Australia's dinosaur-era pines live on after bushfire rescue

Firefighters collaborate with park services to protect pines from dinosaur period

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.