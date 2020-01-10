Global  

House Speaker Pelosi Names Impeachment Trial Managers

House Speaker Pelosi Names Impeachment Trial Managers

House Speaker Pelosi Names Impeachment Trial Managers

Natalie Brand reports on Speaker Nancy Pelosi including Bay Area rep Zoe Lofgren among Impeachment Trial Managers (1-15-2020)
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says will submit Trump impeachment to Senate

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance...
Pelosi names impeachment managers for Trump trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named a seven member team, including two House chairmen who led...
Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers For Senate Impeachment Trial

Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Demings, Jason Crow and Sylvia Garcia have been tapped to serve in the role.

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow named one of House impeachment managers [Video]Colorado Rep. Jason Crow named one of House impeachment managers

Rep. Jason Crow, the first-term Democratic congressman from Colorado’s sixth congressional district, will be one of seven House managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

