Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday doubled down on his rejection of Phase 1 of the U.S.-China trade deal, saying President Donald Trump should "throw it away and take China back to the negotiating table."
Schumer fears China's Xi 'laughing at us' over trade deal

"I greatly fear that President Xi is laughing at us behind our backs, for having given away so little at the expense of American workers, farmers and businesses," Schumer told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the Phase 1 trade deal on Wednesday in

Washington, de-escalating the 18-month bilateral dispute that stokes fears of a global recession.

China committed to purchases of at least an additional $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over two years, while the United States has suspended or is reducing some tariffs on Chinese goods.




