Strictly Come Dancing to sashay its way across the country
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Strictly Come Dancing to sashay its way across the country
Strictly Come Dancing is set to sashay its way across the country again as the The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020 launches in Birmingham.
Celebrities who took part in last year's competition will be on the tour along with some of the programme's professionals They will dance in venues throughout the UK and Dublin from January 16 2020 in 33 live shows.