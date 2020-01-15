Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday.

It found that popular dating apps spread personal user information to marketing companies.

Such practices could violate privacy laws.

Finn Myrstad, Report Author, via 'NYT' E.U.

Data protection laws prohibit the collection of types of personal information, including sexual orientation, religion and ethnicity.

Grindr — the most popular gay dating app — did not comment on the report directly.

The parent company of Tinder and OkCupid stated that it has complied with privacy laws.