Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study
Tinder, Grindr Apps
Spread Personal Details,
Says Study Conducted by a
government-funded
non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the
report was released on Tuesday.
It found that popular
dating apps spread personal
user information to marketing companies.
Such practices could
violate privacy laws.
Finn Myrstad, Report Author, via 'NYT' E.U.
Data protection laws
prohibit the collection of types
of personal information, including
sexual orientation, religion and ethnicity.
Grindr — the most popular
gay dating app — did not
comment on the report directly.
The parent company of Tinder
and OkCupid stated that it has
complied with privacy laws.