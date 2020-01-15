Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study

Tinder, Grindr Apps Spread Personal Details, Says Study Conducted by a government-funded non-profit in Oslo, Norway, the report was released on Tuesday.

It found that popular dating apps spread personal user information to marketing companies.

Such practices could violate privacy laws.

Finn Myrstad, Report Author, via 'NYT' E.U.

Data protection laws prohibit the collection of types of personal information, including sexual orientation, religion and ethnicity.

Grindr — the most popular gay dating app — did not comment on the report directly.

The parent company of Tinder and OkCupid stated that it has complied with privacy laws.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tinder, OkCupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firms

Tinder, OkCupid, other Android apps share user data with dozens of firmsTen popular apps, including dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid and Grindr, have been found sharing...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pieter_velghe

Pieter Velghe RT @hare_brain: Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder Spread Personal Details, Study Says https://t.co/U6bSVR8VuC 20 hours ago

SpirosTassis

Spiros Tassis RT @DailyDashboard: According to a Norwegian Consumer Council study, popular dating apps, like Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder, are spreading us… 1 day ago

DailyDashboard

IAPP Daily Dashboard According to a Norwegian Consumer Council study, popular dating apps, like Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder, are spreadin… https://t.co/dba8PUI77Q 1 day ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Study finds Grindr, OKCupid and Tinder sharing sensitive data  Engadget * Grindr and OkCupid Spread Personal Deta… https://t.co/3dEp8r0CZO 1 day ago

chicagoillinios

Chicago Illinois Study finds Grindr, OKCupid and Tinder sharing sensitive data - Engadget: * Study finds Grindr, OKCupid and Tinder… https://t.co/ihPO9FH1to 1 day ago

zbyeol

Lily RT @ANCALERTS: Popular dating services like Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder are spreading user information to advertising and marketing companie… 1 day ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Popular dating services like Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder are spreading user information to advertising and marketing… https://t.co/3FsVeiuRqo 1 day ago

hare_brain

Stephanie Hare Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder Spread Personal Details, Study Says https://t.co/U6bSVR8VuC 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.