Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions'

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Mississippi Prison Over 'Inhumane Conditions' According to CNN, Yo Gotti and Team Roc — the philanthropic extension of Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, — secured legal representation for more than two dozen inmates to be able to sue the state for "neglect" and "unconstitutional conditions." There have been at least five prisoner deaths in the state since late December.

The lawsuit says the recent deaths are "predictable — and entirely preventable — consequences of Mississippi's utter disregard for the people it has incarcerated." According to Page Six, the inmates have been subjected to flooding, overflows of raw sewage, black mold, rat infestation and a lack of running water and electricity.

Prior to filing the suit, the rappers wrote a letter to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E.

Hall.

The letter informed the officials that if "immediate steps" weren't addressed, they would be "prepared to pursue all potential avenues to obtain relief for the people living in Mississippi's prisons and their families."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z and Yo Gotti Sue Head of Mississippi Prison Over Inhumane Condition

The Roc Nation founder and the 'Rake It Up' hitmaker, through Team Roc, file a federal lawsuit on...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •SOHHReuters IndiaTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need for Mississippi Prison Report: Gabby Easterwood with Live Updates Monday Morning [Video]Need for Mississippi Prison Report: Gabby Easterwood with Live Updates Monday Morning

Need for Mississippi Prison Report: Gabby Easterwood with Live Updates Monday Morning

Credit: WXXVPublished

State lawmakers get a first hand look at prison conditions [Video]State lawmakers get a first hand look at prison conditions

State lawmakers react after getting a first hand look at Parchman prison conditions.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.