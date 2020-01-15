Global  

Eagles Legend Harold Carmichael Selected Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Eagles Legend Harold Carmichael Selected Into Pro Football Hall Of FameDan Koob reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Eagles' Harold Carmichael named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Wide receiver Harold Carmichael, who played for the Eagles from 1971-83, still holds several team...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


WR Carmichael, Steve Sabol selected for HOF

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael and former NFL Films president Steve Sabol...
ESPN - Published


