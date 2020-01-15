Eagles Legend Harold Carmichael Selected Into Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Wide receiver Harold Carmichael, who played for the Eagles from 1971-83, still holds several team...

Eagles SZN (9-7) RT @mitchell_ness : Congratulations to @Eagles LEGEND @lookitin on being selected to the @ProFootballHOF Class of 2020! Carmichael is the… 1 hour ago

joe314t RT @NBCSPhilly : #Eagles great Harold Carmichael had to wait far too long for this phone call. He's finally getting that gold jacket. (@… 51 minutes ago

Leprechaun3834 RT @6abc : Congratulations Harold Carmichael! The Eagles legend is flying into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. https://t.co/lWHocIMFSI #FlyEa … 45 minutes ago

Joey DeMarco @lookitin Congrats to this guy, Harold Carmichael! Well deserved and long overdue! It was A pleasure meeting you on… https://t.co/mzJwyIUn23 35 minutes ago

Torrance RT @HBCUGameday : One of the all-time greats, a @SouthernUsports alumnus, is finally headed to the @ProFootballHOF . https://t.co/afLxVnclpK 28 minutes ago