Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ruth E. Carter in the Oscars 2019 Press Room

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Ruth E. Carter in the Oscars 2019 Press Room

Ruth E. Carter in the Oscars 2019 Press Room

Watch Oscars 2019 winner Ruth E.

Carter talk to the press backstage after winning an Oscar for Costume Design for BLACK PANTHER.

Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ruth E. Carter in the Oscars 2019 Press Room

Watch full episodes of The Oscars online at ABC.

Stream Ruth E.

Carter in the Oscars 2019 Press Room instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

BLACK PANTHER Thank You Cam Speech: Costume Design [Video]BLACK PANTHER Thank You Cam Speech: Costume Design

Watch Oscars 2019 winner Ruth E. Carter's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Costume Design for BLACK PANTHER. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:32Published

Ruth Carter on the Oscars 2019 All Access Red Carpet [Video]Ruth Carter on the Oscars 2019 All Access Red Carpet

Watch Ruth Carter on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about Costume Design. See more highlights from the 2019 Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.