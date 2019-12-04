Global  

Boy Bamboozled by the Packaging

Boy Bamboozled by the Packaging

Boy Bamboozled by the Packaging

Occurred on December 25, 2019 / Kent, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "My son has always wanted a iPhone and he thought Christmas was the day!

My mom was cleaning under her couch and saw empty sour patch wrappers.

She decided to put them and a note in a iPhone box and wrap it up as a gift."
