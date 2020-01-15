Global  

Cowboy Legend Drew Pearson Snubbed By NFL Hall Of Fame

As a receiver, Pearson was part of a Super Bowl winning Cowboys team in the 1970s that included current Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years [Video]Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years

Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:02Published

RAW: Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After 30 Years [Video]RAW: Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After 30 Years

Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was visibly upset after not being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published

