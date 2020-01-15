Cowboy Legend Drew Pearson Snubbed By NFL Hall Of Fame

As a receiver, Pearson was part of a Super Bowl winning Cowboys team in the 1970s that included current Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett.



Tweets about this SouthernMom This is absolutely crazy. Drew Pearson is a Cowboy and NFL legend. https://t.co/Ae8L3py3vB 2 hours ago GaryG RT @JesseJacksonDFW: ‘They Broke My Heart’: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame — After Over 30 Years – CBS Dall… 6 hours ago GaryG RT @DesmondPurnell: ‘They Broke My Heart’: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame — After Over 30 Years https://t.c… 6 hours ago CT C RT @JoeLuna00164393: @newyscruggs @88DrewPearson @ProFootballHOF @NBCDFWSports In our hearts we know Drew Pearson is a living legend and sh… 7 hours ago T.J. Miller Yeah y'all know I'm a total cowboy hater but dude deserves to have been in the HOF years ago. That's why I wasn't m… https://t.co/OuKifvTZaq 7 hours ago Norma Unbelievable! He’s deserving, a TRUE Cowboy and Legend!!! 💔💔💔😭😭 ‘They Broke My Heart’: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson… https://t.co/tJX19hxqdX 8 hours ago Joe Luna @newyscruggs @88DrewPearson @ProFootballHOF @NBCDFWSports In our hearts we know Drew Pearson is a living legend and… https://t.co/KnLQHutxp3 8 hours ago GaryG @michaelirvin88 @TroyAikman @JimmyJohnson now go start slapping people until they put Drew Pearson in. You know how… https://t.co/WmlMKE4UIE 9 hours ago