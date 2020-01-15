Global  

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

Police: 20-year-old woman dead after truck, van carrying college women's rowing team collide in Vero Beach

A 20-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a college women's rowing team in Vero Beach, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene at the Merril P.

Barber Bridge and Indian River Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday.
20-year-old dies, several hurt in Florida crash involving Holy Cross women's rowing team

Vero Beach Police said a 20-year-old woman on the Holy Cross college rowing team was killed after the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Holy Cross women's rowing team involved in crash in Florida

Vero Beach Police said several members of the Holy Cross women's rowing team were taken by helicopter...
USATODAY.com - Published


