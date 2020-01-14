Global  

HUD Releases $8.2 Billion In Relief Aid For Puerto Rico

Congress approved the funding to help Puerto Rico rebuild following a pair of devastating hurricanes in 2017.
Quake-hit Puerto Rico to get $8.2 billion in delayed U.S. aid

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to $8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S....
Reuters - Published

Months After Blowing Deadline, Trump Administration Lifts Hold On Puerto Rico Aid

HUD says it is releasing more than $8 billion in aid to Puerto Rico aid. The deadline to do so was in...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Politico



Gov. Cuomo Leading Group To Puerto Rico To Help Assess Earthquake Damage [Video]Gov. Cuomo Leading Group To Puerto Rico To Help Assess Earthquake Damage

The emergency trip comes as hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and water. Many are staying in shelters, because they’re fearful to return home. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

New York Sending Help To Earthquake-Striken Puerto Rico [Video]New York Sending Help To Earthquake-Striken Puerto Rico

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be among the group heading to the island after a series of devastating earthquakes. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 18:35Published

