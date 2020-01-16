New Lawsuit Alleges Epstein Trafficked Minors As Recently As 2018

kasmouse- adorabledeplorable *** RT @kasmouse: Lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein abused and trafficked girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands https://t.co/SQAVjPTm79 10 seconds ago

Capital Markets Journal New top story from Time: Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Abused and Trafficked Girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands… https://t.co/SoGXicgW7K 15 seconds ago

Capital Markets Journal New top story from Time: Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Abused and Trafficked Girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands… https://t.co/Eny4aR8CMm 16 seconds ago

kasmouse- adorabledeplorable *** Lawsuit alleges Jeffrey Epstein abused and trafficked girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands https://t.co/SQAVjPTm79 29 seconds ago

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @TIME: Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Abused and Trafficked Girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands… https://t.co/KdPQBd3Zth 27 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Lawsuit Alleges Jeffrey Epstein Abused and Trafficked Girls in the U.S. Virgin Islands https://t.co/gkDgX12C6n https://t.co/PD0cvSgEEJ 29 minutes ago

Patrick Kadas RT @Newsy: According to a new lawsuit filed in the U.S. Virgin Islands, airport personnel saw Epstein leaving his plane with girls who appe… 32 minutes ago