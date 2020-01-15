Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:05s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About

Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About

We're all excited about the likes of "Cyberpunk", "The Last of Us 2" & "Final Fantasy VII Remake", but what about the games that don't have a gigantic marketing budget?

Well today we're looking at the lesser known titles that NEED to be on your radar.

Whether it's a metaphoric race for greatness in "The Red Lantern".

Returning to classic franchises like "Destroy All Humans" & "Oddworld: Soulstorm" Or what may be the next multiplayer hit with the likes of "Fall Guys" or "“Roller Champions” There's bound to be something for everyone on this list.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About

There’s a lot of greatness coming in 2020, even more than you might realize.

Welcome to WatchMojo and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Didn’t Know About.

For this list, we’re looking at upcoming games that we’re most excited to play but may also be flying under your radar.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Horror Villains You Don't Know About [Video]Top 10 Horror Villains You Don't Know About

There's nothing more frightening than the unknown. For this list, we're looking at the scariest baddies that just don't get the same attention as icons like Jason or Chucky. We're basing our choices on..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:20Published

Top 10 Questions We Need Answered in YOU Season 3 [Video]Top 10 Questions We Need Answered in YOU Season 3

These unanswered YOU Season 2 questions NEED resolution ASAP!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.