Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About now < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:05s - Published Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About We're all excited about the likes of "Cyberpunk", "The Last of Us 2" & "Final Fantasy VII Remake", but what about the games that don't have a gigantic marketing budget? Well today we're looking at the lesser known titles that NEED to be on your radar. Whether it's a metaphoric race for greatness in "The Red Lantern". Returning to classic franchises like "Destroy All Humans" & "Oddworld: Soulstorm" Or what may be the next multiplayer hit with the likes of "Fall Guys" or "“Roller Champions” There's bound to be something for everyone on this list. 0

Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Need To Know About There's a lot of greatness coming in 2020, even more than you might realize. Welcome to WatchMojo and today we're counting down our picks for the Top 10 Great Games Coming in 2020 That You Didn't Know About. For this list, we're looking at upcoming games that we're most excited to play but may also be flying under your radar.





