Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation

Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul

If approved, tax chief Mikhail Mishustin will have a week to choose a new government and ministers.
Al Jazeera - Published

Russia’s Government Resigns As Putin Plans Constitutional Changes

Russia’s government, including Energy Minister Alexander Novak, resigned on Wednesday in an...
OilPrice.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayIndependentHindu



Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role? [Video]Is Putin attempting to carve out a 'father of the nation' role?

After he proposed sweeping constitutional reform, analysts say Russian president is seeking to extend his hold on power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension [Video]Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

