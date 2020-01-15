Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:18s - Published Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Citizen Tanzania Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul https://t.co/JU09Is4QCE 3 minutes ago Pakistan News Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul https://t.co/vCldVVcJU2 10 minutes ago Automobilnews Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/mCi83irffm https://t.co/X5ZzwLTGRl 12 minutes ago Newpaper24 Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/hEEQ6IYhLz https://t.co/qFfWrzjUNu 12 minutes ago TRT World Russian Parliament votes on nomination of Mikhail Mishustin, engineer, economist and former tax man, as Russia's ne… https://t.co/fATis9aIVy 13 minutes ago Paul Owere Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul https://t.co/vudQW04xJa via @TheCitizenTZ 15 minutes ago कार्तिकेय सिंह Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul https://t.co/6iVHcub8cV 27 minutes ago Mrs Brigand Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation https://t.co/5Oj5GGKeue This is an interesting read. 35 minutes ago