Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut makes shocking claim, says Indira Gandhi used to meet Don Karim Lala

8 COACHES OF MUMBAI-BHUBANESWAR LOKMANYA TILAK EXPRESS DERAILS, CHINA-BACKED PAK BID TO RAISE KASHMIR AT UNSC FLOPS AGAIN, SHIV SENA'S SANJAY RAUT MAKES SHOCKING CLAIM ON INDIRA GANDHI, DAVINDER SINGH CASE: INCRIMINATING DOCUMENTS FOUND , BJP'S CEC TO MEET ON DELHI POLLS TODAY, J&K: AHEAD MINISTERS' VISIT, DETAINED OMAR ABDULLAH TO BE SHIFTED and other news

Also reported by • Sify

BJP has called for a thorough probe into Congress-underworld nexus.