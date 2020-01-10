Global  

Japan confirms patient with China coronavirus

Japan confirms patient with China coronavirus

Japan confirms patient with China coronavirus

Japan confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus that has killed one person and prompted a travel alert from the U.S. State Department.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
Patient in Japan confirmed as having new virus from China

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.ca



Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10

