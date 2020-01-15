Global  

Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang'

Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang'

Dave Chappelle Andrew becomes part of the 'Yang Gang'

Comedian Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang for the 2020 presidential elections.

A statement from Yang’s campaign said Chappelle was “Yang Gang.” According to Business Insider, the comedian will performs two shows in South Carolina to benefit Yang.

Yang said: "Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I'm thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign.” The presidential hopeful shared a photo with Chappelle, welcoming him to the “yang gang.
