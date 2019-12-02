Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Former EU diplomat suspected of espionage for China

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Former EU diplomat suspected of espionage for ChinaFormer EU diplomat suspected of espionage for China
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AzeriDaily

Azeri Daily Former EU diplomat suspected of espionage for China https://t.co/zuyAAFaev2 9 minutes ago

LML_jump

jumping lobster RT @thorstenbenner: German federal prosecutors confirm "investigation into suspected espionage" for Chinese state security. Prosecutors ac… 4 hours ago

CarolBr41960083

Carol RT @warriors_mom: Former EU officials suspected of spying for China: German diplomat who worked at the European Commission in Brussels befo… 7 hours ago

warriors_mom

TheCyberChick Former EU officials suspected of spying for China: German diplomat who worked at the European Commission in Brussel… https://t.co/AlFaW6mfW5 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Unacceptable': Australia criticises China detention of writer [Video]'Unacceptable': Australia criticises China detention of writer

Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist, has been held in China since January.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.