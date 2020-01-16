Global  

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Officially Presented To Full Senate

Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump To Be Officially Presented To Full SenateJan Carabeo reports.
Senate takes over Trump’s impeachment after House handoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a dramatic procession across the U.S. Capitol, House Democrats carried the...
Seattle Times - Published

Pelosi hands out souvenir pens, Dems slammed for gloating as House delivers Trump impeachment articles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi drew criticism Wednesday for handing out commemorative pens -- with her...
FOXNews.com - Published


Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate [Video]Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate

After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate [Video]House Lawmakers Deliver Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

The House of Representatives formally delivered two articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for a trial to determine whether a president should be..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:16Published

