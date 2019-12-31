Global  

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

"The longer we leave it, the more difficult is it going to be to solve the problems," British naturalist David Attenborough said in an interview with the BBC on January 3.
'The moment of crisis has come' - naturalist Attenborough on climate change

Attenborough pointed to the wildfires engulfing huge swathes of southeast Australia, saying "what more evidence do we need?" The 93-year-old said he hoped the British government, as hosts of the upcoming COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow, would set "realistic, achievable" targets that other governments might emulate.

China were also crucial to this as the most highly populated country on the planet, Attenborough said



