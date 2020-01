MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:38s - Published MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours | OneIndia News MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contract list sparks retirement rumours, India will invite Pak PM for SCO summit, Foreign ministry hopes Pak gets message after UNSC snub, Amit Shah clarifies Nitish Kumar to lead Bihar campaigns, Tihar seeks new date for Nirbhaya convicts execution, General Bipin Rawat says terror should be tackled like US did after 9/11 and more news #ThankYouDhoni #MSDhoni #BCCI #KarimLala

Tweets about this Bhavya Kaushik RT @ITGDsports: #MSDhoni showed up at his home team's net practice in Ranchi, indicating that he is gearing himself for the upcoming Indian… 8 minutes ago maheshsdalvi MS Dhoni begins practice with Jharkhand Ranji squad after omission from BCCI’s central contracts… https://t.co/Ujv6AUT1wm 29 minutes ago Naveen Ramanathan MS Dhoni begins practice with Jharkhand Ranji squad after omission from BCCI’s central contracts https://t.co/ym9Yl6TxO5 43 minutes ago Lakshmi Ajay RT @PTI_News: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's omission from central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed: top BCCI official tells P… 44 minutes ago Deepak kr RT @IExpressSports: #MSDhoni begins practice with Jharkhand #RanjiTrophy squad after being dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list http… 53 minutes ago Express Sports #MSDhoni begins practice with Jharkhand #RanjiTrophy squad after being dropped from BCCI’s central contracts list https://t.co/Baq0kty6aD 1 hour ago thenewspick MS Dhoni starts practicing with Jharkhand Ranji squad after omission from BCCI contract list https://t.co/QuWNgD2mYG https://t.co/wiPWli5GAh 1 hour ago vishnu surendran MS Dhoni begins practice with Jharkhand Ranji squad after omission from BCCI’s central contracts… https://t.co/vcYey14alw 1 hour ago