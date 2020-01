Dhoni's absence from BCCI's annual contract raises fresh retirement rumours |OneIndia News

AS THE SPECULATION OVER DHONI'S RETIREMENT IS RIFE, FRESH DOUBTS HAVE BEEN RAISED YET AGAIN AS THE FORMER INDIAN CAPTAIN HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THE BCCI'S CENTRAL CONTRACT LIST.

BCCI ANNOUNCED THE NEW PLAYER CONTRACTS FOR INDIA SENIOR MEN PLAYERS ON THURSADY WITH MS DHONI'S NAME MISSING FROM IT.

THE VETERAN WICKETKEEPER-BATSMAN HASN'T PLAYED SINCE THE WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL LOSS TO NEW ZEALAND IN 2019.

APART FROM MS DHONI, DINESH KARTHIK, KHALEEL AHMED AND RECENTLY-RETIRED AMBATI RAYUDU HAVE BEEN DROPPED FROM THE CENTRAL CONTRACT.

THE BCCI ANNOUNCED THE CENTRAL CONTRACTS FOR THE PERIOD OF OCTOBER 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 2020.