Australia sees rainfall bring relief from scorching temperatures

Australia sees rainfall bring relief from scorching temperatures

Australia sees rainfall bring relief from scorching temperatures

Heavy rainfall brings relief to eastern Australia after record temperatures and huge wildfires.

The fire danger has been diminished by rain this week in several areas.

The first green buds of regrowth have already emerged in some blackened forests following rain.
