Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off

Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off

Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off

'The Great British Bake Off' co-host Sandi Toksvig has quit the Channel 4 show after three years to focus on other projects.
Stop the clocks, cut off the telephone, because Sandi Toksvig just quit the Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is, well, off the show to focus on other projects, she...
Noel Fielding breaks silence as Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off - and it's brilliant

Noel Fielding breaks silence as Sandi Toksvig quits Great British Bake Off - and it's brilliantComedian Fielding paid tribute to his diminutive colleague in a post on Instagram with a picture of...
Sandi Toksvig announces Bake Off departure after three years [Video]Sandi Toksvig announces Bake Off departure after three years

Sandi Toksvig is leaving The Great British Bake Off after three years as a presenter. The 61-year-old said that she wants to leave the Bake Off tent to focus on other work projects. Toksvig, who hosts..

