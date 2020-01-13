Global  

Amit Shah in Bihar: Says no rift with JDU, will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership





Addressing an outreach rally in Vaishali district HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH HIT OUT AT THE OPPOSITION, ACCUSING IT OF PEDDLING LIES AND MISINFORMATION ON THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP ACT.

MEANWHILE HE REJECTED RUMOURS OF A RIFT WITHIN THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE IN BIHAR AND SAID THE STATE’S ASSEMBLY POLLS LATER THIS YEAR WOULD BE FOUGHT UNDER CHIEF MINISTER NITISH KUMAR’S LEADERSHIP.

Kumar is said to have had differences with the bjp over the citizenship law and NRC.
Nitish Kumar to lead NDA in Bihar polls: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday made an impassioned plea for the support of people of Bihar to...
IndiaTimes - Published


