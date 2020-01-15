Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

Foreign Secretary attends memorial for Iran plane crash victims

The Foreign Secretary has joined a memorial event dedicated to the victims of the passenger jet shot down by Iran ahead of meeting ministers from five other nations to discuss the incident.

Dominic Raab took part in a candle lighting ceremony at the High Commission of Canada in central London.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims [Video]Foreign ministers pay respects to Iran plane victims

Dominic Raab and foreign ministers from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan lit candles and observed a silence to remember the 176 people who died when a passenger plane was shot down in Iran on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:48Published

‘Ignorant & arrogant’: Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US at Raisina Dialogue [Video]‘Ignorant & arrogant’: Iran’s Foreign Minister slams US at Raisina Dialogue

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif lashed out at US during the Raisina Dialogue. Zarif said that US only thinks from their perspective and is not bothered about Iran.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.