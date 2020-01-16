FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son.

This footage was filmed in October 2019 when Parnas was at Manhatten Court with Igor Fruman.