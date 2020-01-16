The Lovebirds - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer!

Release Date: April 3, 2020 The Lovebirds is a romantic comedy movie, directed by Michael Showalter, from a screenplay by Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall and Martin Gero.

It stars Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kelly Murtagh, Moses Storm and Kyle Bornheimer.