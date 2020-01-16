Global  

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

Lev Parnas: Trump 'Knew Exactly What Was Going On' In Ukraine

During an interview with MSNBC, Lev Parnas said President Trump was aware of all his movements in Ukraine.
Recent related news from verified sources

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas says Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure

A close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says he delivered an ultimatum in May...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Lev Parnas Implicates Trump in First Public Comments: The President is ‘Lying,’ ‘He Was Aware of All My Movements’

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas...
Mediaite - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine [Video]FILE FOOTAGE: Lev Parnas claims Trump 'knew what was going on' with Ukraine

Lev Parnas, an associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has claimed that the president “knew exactly everything that was going on” with his efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Joe..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:49Published

Parnas Dishes On Donald [Video]Parnas Dishes On Donald

The associate of Rudy Giuliani has given a bombshell interview on TV, directly implicated President Donald Trump in the plot to force Ukraine to smear Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published

