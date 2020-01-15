Global  

Russian parliament approves Mikhail Mishustin as new PM

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:12s - Published < > Embed
Russian parliament approves Mikhail Mishustin as new PM
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Russian parliament approves Mikhail Mishustin as new prime minister

The little-known head of Russia's tax service will take over after the government's shock...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressReutersNYTimes.comTelegraph.co.ukNew Zealand Herald


Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock overhaul

If approved, tax chief Mikhail Mishustin will have a week to choose a new government and ministers.
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •News24NYTimes.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation [Video]Russian parliament to review Putin PM pick after shock government resignation

The Kremlin-loyal parliament is likely to approve Mikhail Mishustin for the role.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:19Published

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension [Video]Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Power Extension The extraordinary resignation of the entire Russian government was announced by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published

