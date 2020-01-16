Global  

What you need to know: Jan. 15

What you need to know: Jan. 15

What you need to know: Jan. 15

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan. 15.

15.
0
What you need to know: Jan. 15

Volunteers removed more than 10-thousand pounds of junk, trash and debris.

From the henderson open space and other redding parks.

Officers with the anderson police department, california highway patrol and fish and wildlife took part.

Those on hand, say had this area no* been clean...much of the trash would have made it's way into the sacramento river.### a wild scene right along a busy intersection in chico... with police taking down a wanted man, driving a stolen truck.

It happened near the bootbarn - at east avenue and the the esplanade.

Police say they spotted this man - robert garcia, wanted on a felony warrant for a parole violation.

He took off - running a stop sign, slamming into an s-u-v then, bailing out and taking off on foot.

Officers -with guns drawn... arrested garcia.

Oroville will tests its new spillway sirens today... residents and visitors near oroville dam can expect to hear loud siren noises after 10 a.m following a "this is only a test" verbal announcement, there will be multiple 10- second soundings over the course of several hours.

The sirens will notify nearby persons that the dam's main spillway is releasing water.

### the house is set to send articles of impeachment to the senate.

Majority leader mitch mcconnell announced that president trump s trial will begin tuesday.

A decision on whether to call witnesses will happen after house democrats make their case.

Democrats are offering new evidence: handwritten notes and text messages from an associate of president trumps personal attorney.

### 6 of the 12 remaining democratic candidates for president battled it out tuesday nighyt in des moines, iowa for the latest democratic presidential debate.

Foreign policy played a big role in disucssions... it was the first debate since the military escalation with iran and the iowa caucus is in three weeks... and its winner historically takes the democratic nomination.

### this morning - several people are now in custody in connection to the downing of the ukranian jet over iran.

Iranian media says one of those taken into custody... was the witness who first posted the video that appeared to show the ukrainian plane hit by a missile..

The iranian governments admission it accidentally shot down the plane sparked a fourth day of protests in that nation's capitol.#### after 18 months of trade tensions with china... president trump is scheduled to sign phase one of a trade deal with that nation.

The president and china's chief negotiator will sign the deal, which eases some u.s. sanctions... and china will increase purchases of u.s. goods.

The deal..

Finalized in december... does little to force china to make major reforms the trump administration had pushed for.

###



