Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 starring Kiernan Shipka, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch and Tati Gabrielle!

Release Date: January 24, 2020 on Netflix Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a supernatural television series based on the comic book series of the same name.

The series was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and is being developed for Netflix by Warner Bros.

Television and Berlanti Productions.

Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers on the series.
‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 Trailer: Sabrina Is Sitting Pretty on Hell’s Throne (Video)

Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) is telling her friends to go to Hell, literally, in the new trailer for the...
The Wrap - Published

Kiernan Shipka Sings For 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Part Three Music Video - Watch Now!

A brand new music video for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here! In the new visual, fans will get...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



NateRil40433488

Nate Riley RT @EW: Sabrina is the new queen of Hell in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 3 trailer https://t.co/QuzyH3hBVe 2 minutes ago

FSMMedia

📺 FSM Media Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 January 24, only on Netflix. See the Official Trailer now!… https://t.co/XWYIPqzuJR 3 minutes ago

JoshuaAbara4

Joshua Abara Chilling adventures of Sabrina part 3 trailer 🔥🔥🔥 #ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina #Netflix https://t.co/69L8mT6awr 7 minutes ago

3500SatelliteTV

Satellite Direct “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3” Official Trailer — Netflix’s Hit Teenage Supernatural-Horror Series starri… https://t.co/sPVehwxUJ3 8 minutes ago

rexyoungdotcom

Rex Young RT @DenofGeekUS: #ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina Part 3 releases its first trailer, heralding the coronation of a new Queen of Hell. #CAOS htt… 13 minutes ago

DenofGeekUS

Den of Geek News! #ChillingAdventuresOfSabrina Part 3 releases its first trailer, heralding the coronation of a new Queen of Hell.… https://t.co/yQuFu4j7J4 20 minutes ago

bratk1tty

🌙✨💛🥞🔑-FAN ACCOUNT- chilling adventures of sabrina part 3 coming soon can’t wait omggg wish i had a bf to watch it with but i’ll rather… https://t.co/GZEyfG0FMY 20 minutes ago

gssndr_67

🇳🇮 RT @seewhatsnext: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 — FIRST LOOK: https://t.co/XmjrCCURsQ 25 minutes ago


CHILLING ADVENTURE OF SABRINA Season 3 Trailer [Video]CHILLING ADVENTURE OF SABRINA Season 3 Trailer

CHILLING ADVENTURE OF SABRINA Season 3 Official Trailer (2020) Netflix Series All hail the queen. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 January 24, only on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:11Published

The Ranch Season 8 [Video]The Ranch Season 8

The Ranch- Part 8 - Official Trailer - Netflix Get ready to take one last ride to The Ranch. Final episodes premiere January 24 on Netflix.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:52Published

