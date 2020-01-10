Global  

Dow Analyst Moves: PFE

Dow Analyst Moves: PFE

Dow Analyst Moves: PFE

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Pfizer (PFE) is the #19 analyst pick.

Despite being ranked lower than the median among analyst picks of the Dow, Pfizer Inc ranks better than the median among analyst picks for the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #244 spot out of 500.
Dow Analyst Moves: PFE

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Pfizer (PFE) is showing a gain of 3.4%.




