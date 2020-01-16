Global  

Man Shot Outside St. Sabina After Peace March

Man Shot Outside St. Sabina After Peace March

Man Shot Outside St. Sabina After Peace March

CBS 2's Eric Cox has the latest on Wednesday night's shooting that left one man dead after a march to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. St.

Sabina pastor Father Michael Pfleger says he's devastated.
Man Fatally Shot Outside St. Sabina Church Hours After Peace March

An event meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ended with gun violence.

