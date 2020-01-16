Cheney Not Running For Senate

On Thursday, Rep.

Liz Cheney announced she will not run for Senate in Wyoming.

She is passing on a competitive GOP primary in favor of remaining in the House and GOP leadership.

She said she believed she "can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming" by staying in the House.

Cheney had been seen as a top potential candidate in the race to replace GOP Sen.

Mike Enzi.

Former Rep.

Cynthia Lummis is already running.

Cheney is seen as a rising star in the House of Representatives.