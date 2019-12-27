Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

American Airlines Suspends Boeing 737 Max Flights Until June

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
American Airlines Suspends Boeing 737 Max Flights Until June

American Airlines Suspends Boeing 737 Max Flights Until June

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide last year following two crashes, and it&apos;s still not clear when it will get approval to fly again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations into June

American Airlines Group Inc will extend cancellations of Boeing Co 737 MAX flights through June 3 as...
Reuters - Published

American Airlines won't fly 737 Max again until June at the earliest, even if it's cleared sooner

American Airlines says the move will result in the cancellation of 140 daily flights. Affected...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Newsy

Newsy Boeing agreed to compensate American for some of its financial losses earlier this year. https://t.co/FkJU1i5vBO 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Southwest Airlines Joins The Pack, Delays 737 Max Return Until At Least June [Video]Southwest Airlines Joins The Pack, Delays 737 Max Return Until At Least June

Southwest Airlines has given notice that they are delaying putting Boeing 737 Max back on their schedule until at least early June. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:40Published

AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s [Video]AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines is back to retrofitting their fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes with a newer, tighter, and much less comfy interior. According to View From the Wing, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.