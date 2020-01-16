Global  

Peter DeBoer brings 'huge resume' to VGK

Peter DeBoer brings 'huge resume' to VGK

Peter DeBoer brings 'huge resume' to VGK

Gerard Gallant is out as head coach of the Golden Knights and former foe, Peter DeBoer, is taking over with a history of success.

Granger says the front office believes DeBoer can get the team performing at a higher level.
